SMH: Police Spray Innocent Black Father With Bullets In Walmart Parking Lot Because He Looked “Suspicious”

Barstow California Police Kill #DianteYarber

This is so sad.

Police in Barstow, California, two hours outside of Los Angeles, killed 26-year-old Diante Yarber in broad daylight. The father was believed to be unarmed and was driving his cousin and friends to the local Walmart on April 5th. He was shot over 30 times!

“The police took him away for no reason,” said Brittany Chandler, the mother of Yarber’s 19-month-old daughter, Leilani. “The police should be held accountable for this … They are sick people for them to be able to shoot someone down in broad daylight.”

According to a report by The Guardian, police have alleged that Yarber was “wanted for questioning” in a stolen vehicle case and that he “accelerated” the car towards officers when they tried to stop him, but his family and their attorney argued that the young father posed no threat and should not have been treated as a suspect in the first place.

The San Bernardino county sheriff’s department reported officers were responding to a “call of a suspicious vehicle” and attempting a “traffic stop” when Yarber, the driver, “suddenly reversed the vehicle” and hit a patrol car and then allegedly accelerated.

Was he suspicious or wanted for questioning?? Something doesn’t add up.

The family’s attorney Lee Merritt said Yarber, who was known by the nickname “Butchie”, was not armed and that the car posed no danger to officers when they began spraying him with bullets.

“They saw a car full of black people sitting in front of a Walmart, and they decided that was suspicious,” said Merritt. “They just began pouring bullets … It’s irresponsible. It’s dangerous. It’s mind-boggling, the use of force.”

Agreed. Rest in peace to this young father. A police spokeswoman said “involved officers” were on “paid administrative leave”. Of course! Yarber’s cousin was in the car at the time of the shooting, but the bullets missed him. In the weeks since, “He has not been able to say much of anything,” his mom said. “It was very traumatizing.”

The family’s attorney believed Yarber was trying to shield others in the car from bullets when he was hit, adding that a 23-year-old woman in the back was initially placed in a police car and treated like a suspect before officers got her medical attention.