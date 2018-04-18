Petty Or Appropriate? Khloe Kardashian Agonized Over Whether Or Not To Give Baby True Tristan Thompson’s Last Name

Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Khloe Kardashian Almost Changed True’s Last Name To Kardashian

Tristan Thompson‘s thot boppin’ put Khloe Kardashian in a precarious situation in more ways than one.

According to TMZ, Khloe considered that it was a given that her daughter’s last name would be Thompson, but when news broke that her baby daddy’s penis was property of…basically every woman on Instagram, she had to seriously reconsider.

When the videos of Tristan cheating hit the net Khloe became very conflicted as to whether or not True’s last name should be marked as Kardashian.

Obviously, she ultimately decided to let Tristan have his lil’ namesake or whatever.

Considering one Tristan’s last name will forever be besmirched with the mark of a dirty dog and Khloe’s last name will forever be synonymous with attention-sloring and the destruction of Black men, baby True was really caught between a thot and a hard place.

Poor thang.