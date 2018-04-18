WELP! Here’s What Rob Kardashian Thinks About Khloe’s Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Rob Kardashian Upset About Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe Kardashian

Although he and his big sis have had their fair share of issues, Rob Kardashian is apparently 100% on his sister Khloe’s side in the midst of that salacious cheating scandal.

PEOPLE reports that Rob is BIG mad at Tristan Thompson for dirty doggin’ his sis and feels as though he can personally relate considering that he went through that SUPER messy Blac Chyna breakup.

“Khloé has always been there for Rob and he hates that she was hurt — he knows what it feels like to be screwed over by someone you trusted,” says the source of Rob, who has an infamously rocky history with his ex, Blac Chyna. Adds the source: “Rob won’t forgive Tristan for this.”

It’s good to see that Rob’s staying down for big sis. They previously had some drama after Khloe caught him with Blac Chyna in her house (where he was temporarily living) and kicked him out.

Not only that, rumors swirled earlier this year that Tristan Thompson wasn’t a big fan of Rob’s and told Khloe it’d be “over his dead body” before Rob could move back in with her.

Could we see some messy Rob VS Tristan beef on the next season of “Keeping Up”???

Given Kris Jenner’s track record that sounds like it’s definitely a possibility…