Twirl On: Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors That She Exposed Her ‘Fake’ Pregnancy During The #RHOA Reunion

Kenya Moore Responds To Fake Pregnancy Rumors
Kenya Moore has some words for people daring to spread a nasty rumor about her pregnancy.
As previously reported Kenya said during the RHOA Reunion that she and her hubby Marc Daly are expecting their first child naturally, not via surrogate.
During part 2 of the reunion, however, people were convinced that Kenya exposed her pregnancy as fake. Why?
Well because at one point, she asked producers for cocktails.
Cocktails — for two? Kenya Moore tripped on her own twirl during Sunday night’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion Part 2 — and the slip up was a doozy. Kenya blurted out a wish for a cocktail — shortly after announcing an alleged bun in the oven…..Read the rest here: https://allaboutthetea.com/2018/04/16/marlo-hampton-exposes-kenya/ : : : #rhoa #realhousewivesofatlanta #rhoareunion #kenyamoore #rhoatl #marlohampton #neneleakes #cynthiabailey #porshawilliams #shereewhitfield #kimzolciak #kimzolciakbiermann #kandiburruss #evamarcille
According to Kenya however, it was just a joke…
even though Marlo Hampton isn’t too convinced.
Twirl on haters, it’s pretty clear that Kenya was juuuuuust joking.
Right?
Kenya shut down the fake pregnancy claims in her Bravo Blog. She wants to make it emphatically clear that she really is pregnant.
“On another note, I joked about asking for a cocktail during the filming. Obviously, it was a joke, as there is never any alcohol being served at a reunion show. Very disturbing to see people doubting my pregnancy as a result of a silly comment. People really should examine themselves to determine why they are so hateful, cruel, and ignorant. I’m blessed to be a 47-year-old woman finally having the family I’ve always dreamed of.
Thank you to all the people who wish us well. I’ll continue to pray for the rest.”
Kenya also sent out a so nasty and so rude message to people oubting her pregnancy. Her comments came after her (surprising) new ally Porsha Williams came to her defense.
“Thank you @Porsha4real and f*** all my haters,” said Kenya.
LIve your best life! I'm living mine. It took me a long time to receive the blessing of having a family. I prayed for this life! God blessed me with this life and this new joy! I will always speak the truth. I will continue to grow, forgive my enemies, and help as many people I can by example by example not words. Live your best life! I'm living mine. Thank you God for my blessings. #mondaymotivation #love #peace #growth #family #god