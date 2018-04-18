Twirl On: Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors That She Exposed Her ‘Fake’ Pregnancy During The #RHOA Reunion

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Twirl on hatersssss…

Kenya Moore Responds To Fake Pregnancy Rumors

Kenya Moore has some words for people daring to spread a nasty rumor about her pregnancy.

As previously reported Kenya said during the RHOA Reunion that she and her hubby Marc Daly are expecting their first child naturally, not via surrogate.

@TheKenyaMoore Announces Her Pregnancy 👀💕 | #RHOAReunion #RHOA #KenyaMoore (SWIPE)

A post shared by RHOA Live 🍑 (@realhousewivesatlanta) on

During part 2 of the reunion, however, people were convinced that Kenya exposed her pregnancy as fake. Why?

Well because at one point, she asked producers for cocktails.

According to Kenya however, it was just a joke…

even though Marlo Hampton isn’t too convinced.

Twirl on haters, it’s pretty clear that Kenya was juuuuuust joking.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Right?

See what else Kenya thinks about the fake pregnancy rumors on the flip.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kenya shut down the fake pregnancy claims in her Bravo Blog. She wants to make it emphatically clear that she really is pregnant.

“On another note, I joked about asking for a cocktail during the filming. Obviously, it was a joke, as there is never any alcohol being served at a reunion show. Very disturbing to see people doubting my pregnancy as a result of a silly comment. People really should examine themselves to determine why they are so hateful, cruel, and ignorant. I’m blessed to be a 47-year-old woman finally having the family I’ve always dreamed of.

Thank you to all the people who wish us well. I’ll continue to pray for the rest.”

 

Kenya also sent out a so nasty and so rude message to people oubting her pregnancy. Her comments came after her (surprising) new ally Porsha Williams came to her defense.

“Thank you @Porsha4real and f*** all my haters,” said Kenya.

#KenyaMoore has spoken….

A post shared by Bingeworthy (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on

