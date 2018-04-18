Twirl On: Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors That She Exposed Her ‘Fake’ Pregnancy During The #RHOA Reunion

Twirl on hatersssss…

Kenya Moore Responds To Fake Pregnancy Rumors

Kenya Moore has some words for people daring to spread a nasty rumor about her pregnancy.

As previously reported Kenya said during the RHOA Reunion that she and her hubby Marc Daly are expecting their first child naturally, not via surrogate.

During part 2 of the reunion, however, people were convinced that Kenya exposed her pregnancy as fake. Why?

Well because at one point, she asked producers for cocktails.

According to Kenya however, it was just a joke…

I clearly wasn't serious and Kim's assistant Kroy brought her liquor https://t.co/ZgVM2dkWgd — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 16, 2018

even though Marlo Hampton isn’t too convinced.

👀Who asks for a cocktail after just revealing a pregnancy? @Andy @BravoWWHL better get a EPT test lmao https://t.co/t3mY0NOGDY — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) April 16, 2018

Twirl on haters, it’s pretty clear that Kenya was juuuuuust joking.

Right?

