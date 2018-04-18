Blonde Moment! Paula Patton Forgot To Mention Her New Boyfriend She “Loves” Has A Wife

Paula Patton Accused Of Homewrecking Malibu Man’s 20 Year Matrimony-dom

Paula Patton made a serious party foul going public with her new romance. Word on the curb is dude is still VERY MUCH MARRIED!!!

“They’re married, they’re not even legally separated,” a source exclusively told Page Six of Zachary Quittman. “He doesn’t even have his stuff out of the house,” the source said Tuesday.

The tabloid claims Quittman, who at 37 is five years younger than the actress, is a Malikbu real estate agent who has been married almost 20 years.

Quittman “coaches a lot of kids sports [teams] so he’s known by a lot of families.”

Patton told Entertainment Tonight she met her new boo through their kids’ sports activities.

Quittman declined to comment after being contacted via phone by Page Six Tuesday.

“I’m just kind of disgusted that [Paula] is being that callous to talk about the basketball game when we come from a very small town and everybody knows about this,” the source added in response to the specifics discussed in Patton’s ET interview. Describing the father of two, another source told us, “He’s like a trust fund kid, his mom is like no. 1 in real estate, he’s a good salesperson so I’m sure he’s selling himself … he hasn’t really made anything of himself in his life and being in the spotlight is great for him,” adding, “he’s all about what he looks like, his body, his tattoos, he’s a very selfish man.”

SMH… Well, after the whole Robin Thicke thing, Paula should be prepared for this guy.

Paula’s married boo reportedly moved in with her right away and has joined her “Traffik” tour to the extent that he’s also expected to travel with her to London next week.

It gets worse though. Apparently Quittman’s wife thought Paula “was nice” after spending time with her in social settings with other moms and is now “shocked” at having her hubby snatched up.

“She’s on the floor, [but] she’s so worried about the safety of the kids,” the source said. “She just doesn’t want to rock the boat.”

Hmmmm she doesn’t want to rock the boat BUT a source who knows all her business is talking to Page Six. Sounds about right.

The tabloid says Quittman’s wife plans to pursue legal action towards divorce.

“[Patton] paints herself as the jilted woman who was left for another woman, but she’s doing the same f–king s–t, she’s a hypocrite,” the source said.

JILTED? Last time we checked Robin Thicke made a whole album about her and did a tour to beg her not to leave him. But hey!

The former couple haven’t been having the best time as of late, battling over custody of 8-year-old Julian Fuego since early 2017. Thicke also recently welcomed a baby with his 21-year-old model gf April Love Geary.

Patton not commented on the news about her man being married.