Glory To Hanuman: South African Passengers Join Forces To Get Racist Soup Cookie Kicked Off Plane
- By Bossip Staff
FlySafair Passengers Have Racist Man Kicked Off Flight
Apartheid might be over, but there are still plenty of racist pieces of s#!t in South Africa.
Take this melanin-deficient gentleman for example. Passengers aboard a FlySafair flight had to band together like he Jabari tribe to get a bigoted soup cookie kicked off of their flight.
Na-na naaa na, na-na naaa na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye!