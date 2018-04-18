Glory To Hanuman: South African Passengers Join Forces To Get Racist Soup Cookie Kicked Off Plane

Image via Getty

FlySafair Passengers Have Racist Man Kicked Off Flight

Apartheid might be over, but there are still plenty of racist pieces of s#!t in South Africa.

Take this melanin-deficient gentleman for example. Passengers aboard a FlySafair flight had to band together like he Jabari tribe to get a bigoted soup cookie kicked off of their flight.

Na-na naaa na, na-na naaa na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye!