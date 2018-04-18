Is Queen Slayyyoncé About To Resurrect Our Deceased Wigs & SNATCH THEM AGAIN At Beychella 2?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Queen Bey’s Rumored Beychella Encore Sparks Twitter Hysteria

We’ve barely recovered from Queen Slayyyoncé’s legendary snatching of every wig on Planet Earth during her God-level Coachella performance and she’s already plotting on a rumored SECOND BEYCHELLA SET with all new everything that, if real, will definitely shatter the internet into a zillion wig-less pieces.

Peep the Twitter chatter over Queen Bey’s rumored Beychella encore on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    UH OH!

    Feature photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus