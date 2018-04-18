Louis Vuitton Gone: Kanye West Tweets About Getting Rid Of Everything And Kim K Might End Up On Chrissy Teigen’s Air Mattress
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2
❯
❮
Kanye West’s Return To Twitter Results In Jokes From Wife
Kanye West recently made his return to Twitter and while his tweets have been profound to some, they’ve sparked alarm for others.
The rapper/producer/designer/philosopher waxed poetic on the social media network about ideas as currency…and fear over love
Everything must go though bruh? Hit the flip for Kim’s reaction.
Ye’s tweets prompted some (faux) panic from his wife.
Good friend Chrissy Teigen tried to be (faux) helpful…
Kim made sure to clear things up before any rumors of marital strife hit the headlines. Do you think this online exchange was funny? Or nah?