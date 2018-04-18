Louis Vuitton Gone: Kanye West Tweets About Getting Rid Of Everything And Kim K Might End Up On Chrissy Teigen’s Air Mattress

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 08: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend John Legend Celebrates His Birthday And The 10th Anniversary Of His Debut Album "Get Lifted" at CATCH NYC on January 8, 2015 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EMM Group

Kanye West’s Return To Twitter Results In Jokes From Wife

Kanye West recently made his return to Twitter and while his tweets have been profound to some, they’ve sparked alarm for others.

The rapper/producer/designer/philosopher waxed poetic on the social media network about ideas as currency…and fear over love

Everything must go though bruh? Hit the flip for Kim’s reaction.

Ye’s tweets prompted some (faux) panic from his wife.

Good friend Chrissy Teigen tried to be (faux) helpful…

Kim made sure to clear things up before any rumors of marital strife hit the headlines. Do you think this online exchange was funny? Or nah?

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, ChitChatter

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus