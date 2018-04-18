WOOOO On A Bish! Offset, Metroboomin’ and Ric Flair Bring Epic “Ric Flair Drip” Performance To Jimmy Fallon [Video]

Image via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Offset Metroboomin and Ric Flair Peform “Ric Flair Drip”

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known in the Nawf and beyond as Offset, took the stage last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform his hit “Ric Flair Drip”. Alongside him were producer Metroboomin’ and the legendary playboy pugilist himself Ric Flair.

Wooo!

On the next page, Offset literally raps about making chicken stir fry. Gotta see it to believe it.