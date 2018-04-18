Not Just Tristan: The Most Explosive Cheating Scandals In NBA History

- By Bossip Staff
The Biggest Cheating Scandals In NBA History

Tristan Thompson has reminded everyone that, yes, there are some athletes who are surrounded by groupies and who succumb to temptation no matter who they’re with. Thompson, who has been exposed as cheating on Khloe Kardashian, is just the latest in a long history of NBA players cheating on their wives and girlfriends. These are some of the most scandalous cheating moments in NBA history.

Take a look at the broken homes and relationships thanks to infidelity.

Kobe Bryant – This is probably the biggest. Kobe was accused of rape and while he denied and was acquitted of the charges, he had to admit that the sex happened.

Magic Johnson – He had to confess to cheating on Cookie after it was revealed he had contracted the HIV virus.

Carmelo Anthony – He allegedly cheated on LaLa and has been wanting that old thing back ever since.

Tony Parker – He cheated on his wife with HIS TEAMMATE’S WIFE. Allegedly. Yikes.

Tim Duncan – His wife allegedly had an affair that ended their marriage.

Boobie Gibson – Keyshia Cole exposed him for cheating on her, leading to their divorce.

    Paul George – He got a stripper pregnant while dating *drumroll* DOC RIVERS’ DAUGHTER

    Lamar Odom is spotted partying at the Argyle club with friends in Hollywood

    Lamar Odom – He also cheated on Khloe Kardashian multiple times. Damn.

    Matt Barnes – His reality show drama with Gloria and they allegedly both cheated

    Shannon Brown – He was in the middle of a nasty cheating scandal while married to Monica

