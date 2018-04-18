Not Just Tristan: The Most Explosive Cheating Scandals In NBA History

The Biggest Cheating Scandals In NBA History

Tristan Thompson has reminded everyone that, yes, there are some athletes who are surrounded by groupies and who succumb to temptation no matter who they’re with. Thompson, who has been exposed as cheating on Khloe Kardashian, is just the latest in a long history of NBA players cheating on their wives and girlfriends. These are some of the most scandalous cheating moments in NBA history.

Take a look at the broken homes and relationships thanks to infidelity.