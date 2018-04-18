Exclusive: Stevie J Now Repping Himself In Child Support Case Against Joseline

Reality Star Headed To Trial Next Week Over Baby Bonnie Bella

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Stevie J is now representing himself in his bombshell paternity and child support case against his former lover and co-star Joseline Hernandez, BOSSIP has learned.

Adamma McKinnon, the lawyer for the producer and reality TV staple, filed court docs last month asking to be let off the case because of an apparent conflict of interest. And last week, the family court judge on the case signed off on McKinnon’s request, meaning Stevie is now lawyer-less in his upcoming court battle, which is set to begin next week.

Then-pregnant Joseline sued Stevie in 2016 to establish paternity for their daughter, Bonnie Bella, and hash out child support terms. Although the case hasn’t get gone in front of the judge, it hasn’t stopped both sides from accusing the other of drug abuse, violence and poor parenting.

As of Tuesday, Stevie had not found a new lawyer, according to court records. The judge ordered all legal docs pertaining to the case to be mailed to his suburban Atlanta home.

We reached out to McKinnon for comment.