Exclusive: Fabolous Asks For Delay In Emily B Domestic Violence Case

Fabolous Accused Of Assaulting The Mother Of His Sons

Fabolous apparently isn’t ready to face the music when it comes to allegations that he violently pummeled his baby mama Emily B.

The Brooklyn rapper was supposed to go in front of a judge Wednesday for his first appearance on charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. But his lawyer asked the court for a delay at the last minute, but didn’t give a reason why, Bergen County, NJ Superior Court officials confirmed to BOSSIP.

The judge apparently agreed, and gave the “Throw It In The Bag” rapper a three week reprieve, and he’s now scheduled to return in mid-May.

Last month, police arrested Fabolous, 40, whose real name is John Jackson, after Emily B. complained that he’d been threatening her and punched her several times, injuring her mouth so badly that her two front teeth had to be medically removed, according to the complaint and summons.

If convicted, he faces three to five years in state prison on the aggravated assault charge alone.

Meanwhile, Fabolous has made no recent mention of his legal troubles on social media, and instead has posted images of his recent performances, his kids, and commented about people who are on “a negative vibe.”