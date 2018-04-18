Round Of Applause: Tammy Rivera Flaunts Her Plentiful Porridge Thiccness For The Gram
Tammy Rivera Poses For Instagram
Instagram slay Goddess/wife to Waka Flocka Tammy Rivera is back with another ogle-inducing video.
The former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star is once again promoting fashion brand Fashion Nova, this time in some skintight, waist whittlin’, copious curve huggin’ jeans.
Tammy, Tammy, Tammy…
In addition to showing off her flawless Mrs. Malphurs baaaaaaawdy, Tammy’s also telling Rolling Out magazine all about her sweet rap romance with Waka.
According ,to Tammy they’re a real power couple because it took real power to overcome adversities including infidelity, drugs and even death.
POWER COUPLE= Going through adversity and still manage to come out together! In a industry that thrives off the flesh of broken Homes and families.. BUT still manage to piece together a life almost destroyed by Drugs,, infidelities, trust and even death! Yet still build businesses together, homes and create job opportunities for our family and other ppl families,… so when I say POWER COUPLE just know it took some real power and magic to endure what we been through! I was sent to this man years ago to fight a spiritual battle that he could not see, Not knowing that he was also sent to heal me! Some of you may never grasp what I’m saying…but All praises to the MOST HIGH 🙌🏽 @wakaflocka #MEETTHEFLOCKAS y’all don’t know the half…
Okay Tammy, love yours.
