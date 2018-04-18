BlackPantherGirlMagic: Shuri Sonning The Scientific S#!t Out Of Bruce Banner Has Twitter Jabari Barkin’ [Video]

Image via Victor Chavez/Getty

Shuri Shuts Down Banner In Avengers Infinity War Clip

Ladies and gentleman, destiny is about to arrive. In just 8 days (9 if you didn’t buy Thursday premiere tickets) Marvel will unleash it’s newest world-ending blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War upon the universe.

While details about the film are scarce at best, a new clip has popped up online via ABCNews. Shrui is schooling David Banner on how to really be a G in the science game.

It. Is. Ev. Er. Y. Thing.

That noise you hear is the sound of Shuri snatching off the wigs that women have struggled to reattach their faux follicles after watching Beyoncé at Coachella last weekend.

YAAAASSSSSSS!!!! Shuri got Bruce Banner ALL THE WAY together https://t.co/i8XUnse6Ko — Princess Anastasia (@anamarbo88) April 18, 2018

