Deja Vu: People Can’t Stop Talking About The Copious Curve Having Dancers That Slayed #BEYCHELLA Again
Meet Beyonce’s Plus-Size Coachella Dancers
Another day, another BEYCHELLA slay.
If you caught clips of Beyonce’s second Coachella performance then you had to have seen three copious curve having dancers that absolutely owned the stage.
In one portion of her performance, Bey dances to her track “Baby Boy” with help from some copious curve having ladies setting out 8-counts in latex.
Those ladies have since been identified as Bloc L.A. represented sisters/dancers Jore and Amari Marshall.
Not only that, they were also joined during BeyChella by fellow thick-thicked goddess Noelle Rodriguez. Noelle is also a Bloc L.A. dancer.
Go off Queens!
More of the terrifically turgid Beychella slayers on the flip.
Take a look at Amari’s moves off the BeyChella stage.
Ahhh last night felt so amazing. Thank you to everyone that came out and danced with me. Good Vibez all around , can’t wait to teach this one again! I love dancing to my homies @kellybelove @gregorystutzer @somebadi @cardigand music and with my family @kebahb @denisedelaroche .. The Wav – Raiders Riddim