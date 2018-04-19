Scene On The Scene: Chris Rock, Michael Kenneth Williams & More Attend Urban Arts Partnership Gala

Actor Michael Kenneth Williams And Others Honored For Their Commitment To Arts In School At Urban Arts Partnership Gala

The stars were out in full force at a gala for a nonprofit that uses the arts to empower NYC public school students.

Chris Rock and gal pal Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jesse Eisenberg, “Orange Is The New Black’s” Danielle Brooks, “Queer Eye’s” Carson Kressley and Michael Kenneth Williams at the 2018 Urban Arts Partnership gala Monday evening in NYC.

Hosted by comedians and “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore” alums Mike Yard and Rory Albanese, the nonprofit gala honored Urban Arts Partnership board member Niclas Nagler, Marissa Shorenstein, AR&T’s northeast region president and actor and activist Michael Kenneth Williams. The elegant event, held at the Ziegfield Ballroom in Manhattan, raised more than $130,000 for the Urban Arts Partnership’s programming and resources.

“Tonight – it’s overwhelming. I came here as a kid myself,” Brooklyn-born Williams told BOSSIP. “When Rosie Perez brought me to Urban Arts, I got to see a lot of talent, and I got to be a part of a lot of young people’s lives, and this is a celebration of all of that. We’re honoring the New York City dreamer, and the kids from New York City who dare to dream.”

The evening’s star power also extended to the performances, with the likes of “Glee’s” Alex Newell and Broadway actress and Grammy award winner Cynthia Erivo taking the stage. Erivo roused the crowd with a stirring rendition of Stephanie Mills’ “Home.”

The event concluded with a concert from founding member of Run-D.M.C., Daryl “DMC” McDaniels, who brought the crowd to its feet with his energetic performance with a DJ.

Hit the flip for more pics from this night for a good cause: