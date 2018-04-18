Dayuuuum Meemaw! Bernice Burgos Flaunts Her Juicy Geriatric Buns On Her B-Day
Bernice Burgos Celebrates 38th Birthday
Wooo lawd. Bernice Burgos might actually be getting finer with grandkids. The meemaw just turned 38-years-old and decided to go silver and slay all of Miami. The stunner hosted a party this week in South Beach to celebrate her Aries anniversary. Now she’s down there vacationing and looking finer than all of outdoors!
Doesn’t she look great???
We really give it to her! The matriarch stays in the gym, and it’s for sure paying off! Hit the flip for more.
last nights slay 🔥 you know it’s real when they call you back 😊💕 thanks again @realberniceburgos ✨ #browardmua #miamimua last nights slay 🔥 you know it’s real when they call you back 😊💕 thanks again @realberniceburgos ✨ #browardmua #miamimua #berniceburgos #makeup #instamakeup #cosmetic #cosmetics #fashion #eyeshadow #lipstick #gloss #mascara #palettes #eyeliner #concealer #foundation #powder #eyes #eyebrows #lashes #glitter #crease #primers #beauty #beautiful #berniceburgos