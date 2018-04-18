Dayuuuum Meemaw! Bernice Burgos Flaunts Her Juicy Geriatric Buns On Her B-Day

- By Bossip Staff
Bernice Burgos Celebrates 38th Birthday

Wooo lawd. Bernice Burgos might actually be getting finer with grandkids. The meemaw just turned 38-years-old and decided to go silver and slay all of Miami. The stunner hosted a party this week in South Beach to celebrate her Aries anniversary. Now she’s down there vacationing and looking finer than all of outdoors!

Doesn’t she look great???

Coming thru like a STORM! 🤑 #aries♈️

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

We really give it to her! The matriarch stays in the gym, and it’s for sure paying off! Hit the flip for more.

