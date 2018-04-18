Will You Be Watching??? Ray J & Princess Love Land A VH1 Baby Special

In some strong (reconciled) parents-to-be news…

Ray J And Princess Love Getting VH1 Baby Special

Ray J and Princess Love will give fans a look into the birth of their baby girl.

As previously reported the duo reportedly hit a rough patch (while Princess was pregnant), but now they’re not only back together—they’re back on TV.

TMZ reports that the couple will star in a 2-hour birthing special airing this summer. The program will be produced by them and Ray’s manager, David Weintraub will produce and appear in it as well.

THe couple will also be joined by fellow Hollywood couple Heidi and Spencer who just welcomed a son, Gunner six months ago.

Sounds……interesting.

You tell us, will you be watching Ray J and Princess’ baby special????