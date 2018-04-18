Hope You Like Hell: Nanny Convicted After Butchering Toddler And 6-Year-Old In NYC Apartment

SMH: Nanny Who Butchered Children In NYC Apartment Found Guilty

A jury has FINALLY convicted an Upper West Side nanny who fatally stabbed two children in her care back in 2012. According to The New York Daily News, Yoselyn Ortega sat stone-faced and motionless as the jury read the verdict. She was convicted of 4 counts of murder for the double slayings.

Reportedly, the killer nanny brought the Krim kids, Lulu, 6, and Leo Krim, 2 to their W. 75th St. apartment — instead of to Lulu’s dance class — and butchered them with kitchen knives in the bathroom of the home. Then she placed the mortally-wounded children in the bathtub. Their mom Marina Krim walked in on the scene just as Ortega began slicing her own wrists and plunging a knife into her throat. Wowzers.

The defense tried to argue she was “psychotic” and therefore not responsible for her actions that nightmarish day.

“She did it intentionally with a full understanding of exactly what it was she was doing,” Assistant District Attorney Stuart Silberg said in his summation Monday.

“Every stab, every slash — each one had a purpose and that purpose was to end the lives of those children,” Silberg added.

Ortega’s sentencing is set for May 14.