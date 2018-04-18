Auntie An’ Em Ain’t Feelin’ It: These Black Women’s Reactions To Taylor Swift’s Earth, Wind And Fire Cover Is Cry Emoji

Image via Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Black Women React To Hearing Taylor Swift’s “September” Cover

If there was one demographic who was NOT here for Taylor Swift and her ambrosia salad rendition of Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” it was Black women. Specifically, auntie an’ em.

Watch as they react in disgust to the sounds of garlic aioli oozing from the speaker.

These Black Women listening to Taylor Swift’s cover of “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire is SENDING ME 😭😂😭😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/TIFm2137OT — The Vixen of Gay T W I T T E R✊🏾 (@_TheRealKareem_) April 18, 2018

LMFAO!