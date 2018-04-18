Auntie An’ Em Ain’t Feelin’ It: These Black Women’s Reactions To Taylor Swift’s Earth, Wind And Fire Cover Is Cry Emoji
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Black Women React To Hearing Taylor Swift’s “September” Cover
If there was one demographic who was NOT here for Taylor Swift and her ambrosia salad rendition of Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” it was Black women. Specifically, auntie an’ em.
Watch as they react in disgust to the sounds of garlic aioli oozing from the speaker.
LMFAO!