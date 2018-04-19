The Final Trailer For “Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom” Is Here & Packed With Human-Eating Dinosaurs
FINAL Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer
At this point, we all know what happens when wypipo mess with human-eating dinosaurs and it’s always very bad but that won’t matter to anyone looking for the larger-than-life summer entertainment oozing from this final Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on the flip.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom roars into theaters June 22, 2018.