The Final Trailer For “Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom” Is Here & Packed With Human-Eating Dinosaurs

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

FINAL Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer

At this point, we all know what happens when wypipo mess with human-eating dinosaurs and it’s always very bad but that won’t matter to anyone looking for the larger-than-life summer entertainment oozing from this final Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer.

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on the flip.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom roars into theaters June 22, 2018.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1635851/the-final-trailer-for-jurassic-park-fallen-kingdom-is-here-packed-with-human-eating-dinosaurs/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus