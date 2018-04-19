Toni Braxton Says She’s Planning A ‘Great Gatsby’-Themed Wedding Extravaganza For Her 5-Star Nuptials With Birdman

Toni Braxton Details Her “Great Gatsby” Wedding

What did celeb event planners do before “The Great Gatsby” got its 2013 film adaptation?

According to Page Six, Toni Braxton is planning to use the super-popular theme for her opulent marriage ceremony to Cash Money Millionaire Birdman.

She told People that the Great Gatsby theme works well for the tone she wants to strike for her second time down the aisle.

“This is my second wedding, and I’m over 40. It’s like Carrie Bradshaw, the last bride. It’ll be elegant and a little sexy.”

No word yet on the exact date of the diamond-dipped affair, but we’re sure it will be no-expense-spared.

Getty