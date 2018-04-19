Yes, Really: Woman Brings Her Pet Raccoon To The Fire Department For Emergency Help Because He Got Too High

Woman Seeks Help For Her High Pet Racoon

Indianapolis firefighters were woken up at 2am by a woman frantically ringing the station doorbell for emergency help over the weekend.

The doorbell was pushed so many times at such a rapid pace that they were sure someone had to be in grave danger.

“As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that something bad was going on outside,” Wayne Township Fire Capt. Mike Pruitt told WTHR 13.

However, when they opened the door they found a woman in need of help not for herself or any other human being, but for her pet raccoon.

The emergency? Her lil fur baby had been exposed to too much marijuana. How, we have no idea. Did he smoke a blunt? Eat a brownie? Your guess is as good as ours.

Either way, the firefighters ended up telling her that her raccoon friend would simply have to wait it out like anyone else who blazes up a little too hard.

“They could tell that the raccoon was lethargic and met all of those symptoms that we typically run into when someone’s been exposed to marijuana. It really left the guys scratching their heads that someone brought a raccoon to the firehouse at 2 a.m. seeking help, and especially with the condition the animal was in, so we hope that the raccoon made a full recovery.”

All we can say is…she has a raccoon for a pet?

Getty/Shutterstock