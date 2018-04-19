#BlackInkCrew: Sky And Donna FINALLY Threw Hands (Again) And Twitter Was All The Way Here For It
- By Bossip Staff
So it finally happened. We knew it would. Again. Sky and Donna squared up and the world saw the fades being tossed. Actually, it was short fight and Donna seemed to get her swings in. Then things took a really bizarre left turn.
Immediately after the fight, they two made up. Sky was apologetic. Donna was gracious. And Twitter was confused and appalled. And they had all the jokes, too. Take a look at the wildest reactions to an absurd fight.