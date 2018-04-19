Mariah Carey Was Once Hospitalized Over Delusion That She Was Dining With Deceased Whitney, Michael, And Prince

Mariah Carey Hospitalized Over Intense Delusion

Mariah made waves and garnered an outpour of support after revealing that she’s been quietly battling Bipolar Disorder II for many years.

MiMi claims she’s able to manage her condition by staying on top of her medications, but it seems she had a bit of a falter about two years back when a severe delusion landed her in the hospital for psych treatment.

According to The Blast, just after her split from fiance James Packer, Mariah spent a long summer partying heavily with new boo Bryan Tanaka and apparently got a little lax with her health and proper medication dosage.

One night in 2016, the nanny called Nick Cannon in a panic, saying that Mariah had been walking around the home in a ballgown and tiara, along with a Ring-Pop which she claimed was a gift from the royal family. She was asking the nanny to get the twins ready for an important dinner meeting she had lined up for the evening with Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Prince. All three had already passed away.

Mariah’s team came to the house with a psychiatrist in tow, who determined that she needed immediate hospitalization. She was originally recommended to be placed on an involuntary 5150 hold at The Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center, but ultimately released to her team and the care of private physicians, while her high-powered friends were enlisted to keep the incident a private matter.

Of course, all these claims come from her former manager Stella Bulochnikov, who is currently suing the star. She paints the picture that Mariah is an alcohol and pill-addicted “train wreck.” So while it’s possible…we’ll take it with a grain of salt.

Splash/WENN