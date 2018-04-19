Sneak Peek: Kanye West Plays Charlamagne Tha God His New Album, Sits For Interview [Video]

Image via Pierre Suu/GC Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express

Kanye West Plays Charlamagne Tha God His New Album

Due to the recent release of new music from some of the biggest artists in the game, all eyes are on Kanye West to make his return to the microphone.

Yesterday, TMZ caught Kanye leaving his office alongside Charlamagne tha God. Word is that Yeezy played some of his new album for the radio jock and this morning on The Breakfast Club Charlamagne revealed that some of their conversation may be released to the public.

Looks like Yeezy season is fast approaching. You hype?