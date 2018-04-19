He Freaked It: Future La-di-da-di-dumps Joie Chavez To Get Back With Baby Mama Brittni?

Future And Joie Chavez Break Up

Dang, we actually thought these two might last.

Rumors are swirling that Joie Chavis and rapper Future called it quits, and now he’s right back into the arms of his baby mama Brittni. Both Brittni and Joie took shots at each other online when Future was rocking with Joie heavily. He laced the thick-fit chick with gifts and took her on vacations.

But, just last week Brittni and Future seemed to be on vacation together in Cabo, and sources say they were holding hands at a friend’s wedding over the weekend.

Look at how happy Brittni looks, Future probably took this photo.

Beautiful day full of love 💕

Dayummm, where does this leave Joie??? Welp, clearly Future is a doozy so now she’s back to focusing on her business.

