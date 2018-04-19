SuccessfulRest: Wendy Williams Gets Scripture Scalped For Sinfully Shading The Clark Sisters

Somebody call Christ…

Wendy Williams Blasted For Dissing The Clark Sisters

Wendy Williams is currently catching Holy Ghost hell from fans of a gospel group.

On Wednesday the talk show host spoke on Snoop Dogg’s “Bible Of Love” gospel album that’s currently #1 on the Billboard charts.

And while doing so, she sent some sinful (and unnecessary) shade to The Clark Sisters.

“If I were the Clark Sisters would I be mad that Snoop got #1?” asked Wendy. “The Clark Sisters they’ve been doing gospel forever, did they have a #1? Oh well, step up your game.”

People are now Psalms smiting Wendy for daring to speak ill of the holy ghost inducing empresses.

So Wendy Williams really tried to play The Clark Sisters 😒 Someone said, “Wendy’s shape is looking for a miracle and expecting the impossible.” pic.twitter.com/WTfPeAR7qN — Tiffany 🎀 (@LuluPink_95) April 19, 2018

I hope the Clark sisters speak in tongues while they jump you @WendyWilliams — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) April 19, 2018

In particular, fellow gospel artists are coming to the Clark Sisters’ defense including Kierra Sheard who sent a “be blessed—but have a successful rest” style message to Wendy Williams.

“Be careful who you come for,” wrote Sheard.”Not everyone is worth it!! This is a different caliber of people. We pray you have peace of mind and successful rest.”

“Succesful rest” sounds a lot like “die slow” to us, buuuuuut—we’re just some shady sinners, what do we know?

What do YOU think about Wendy’s shade to the Clark sisters???