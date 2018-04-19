#SuccessfulRest: Wendy Williams Gets Scripture Scalped For Sinfully Shading The Clark Sisters
Wendy Williams Blasted For Dissing The Clark Sisters
Wendy Williams is currently catching Holy Ghost hell from fans of a gospel group.
On Wednesday the talk show host spoke on Snoop Dogg’s “Bible Of Love” gospel album that’s currently #1 on the Billboard charts.
And while doing so, she sent some sinful (and unnecessary) shade to The Clark Sisters.
“If I were the Clark Sisters would I be mad that Snoop got #1?” asked Wendy. “The Clark Sisters they’ve been doing gospel forever, did they have a #1?
Oh well, step up your game.”
(2:43)
People are now Psalms smiting Wendy for daring to speak ill of the holy ghost inducing empresses.
In particular, fellow gospel artists are coming to the Clark Sisters’ defense including Kierra Sheard who sent a “be blessed—but have a successful rest” style message to Wendy Williams.
“Be careful who you come for,” wrote Sheard.”Not everyone is worth it!! This is a different caliber of people. We pray you have peace of mind and successful rest.”
@wendyshow These women have done more than number 1 on the charts. Their lives have matched what they sing about. Somehow they’ve managed to sing about #Jesus in one of the smallest, but most effective genres of music, have influenced masses and influenced those who influence the masses. In addition, they’ve managed to take their message to some of the world’s most biggest platforms and their message still translates through generations. Not to mention those they’ve mentored and managed to genuinely pray and show concern for you, when YOU passed out; while the world waited for your demise. Be careful who you come for. Not everyone is worth it!! This is a different caliber of people. We pray you have peace of mind and successful rest. #receipts #facts #number1FemaleGospelGroup #theClarkSisters #Wendy #TheWendyShow
“Succesful rest” sounds a lot like “die slow” to us, buuuuuut—we’re just some shady sinners, what do we know?
What do YOU think about Wendy’s shade to the Clark sisters???
Kirk Franklin’s defending the Clark Sisters.
After Wendy’s shade, the Clark Sisters posted a photo of them holding their Grammys.
“We are blessed an highly favored” read the prayerfully petty post.
Michelle Williams also defended the Clark Sisters.
Even Motown Records came to the Clark Sisters’ defense.
People are now trying to make The Clark Sister’s album #1.
Have a succesful rest Wendy!!!