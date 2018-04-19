Sit Down, Loony Goon: Eva Marcille’s Fiancée Classily Claps Back At Claim He’s No “Father” To Her Precious Seeds

Yesterday we reported that Kevin Mccall was acting like a whole AZZ online, insinuating that the baby Eva Marcille just gave birth to was his. The joke was tasteless and out of pocket. Eva has yet to respond, but her hubby has classily put things in order for the public after witnessing Kevin Mccall’s clownery.

Michael Sterling, Eva’s lawyer bae beautifully summed up a dad in his shoes as a daddy and ambition attorney, reclaiming his kids publically with grace. He writes:

I woke up this morning, said my prayers and thanked God for another day. I kissed my beautiful fiancée, my 5-day old son, and then woke the other little one up to wash her face, brush her teeth and get her ready for school. I do it every day. Mom cooked her breakfast while I went and got dressed. Once I was ready, I grabbed a cup of coffee to-go because I was already running late. We headed off to school. In the car, we sang a little of “Jesus, I’ll never forget” (because the family watched “Come Sunday” last night and the song was stuck in my head). In the car, she snitched on her grandmother who, apparently, had a hard time understanding how to use the phone charger last week. I arrived at the school just about 5 minutes late for the scheduled parent-teacher conference, but they said it was no problem. I learned that she is progressing extremely well in her social, athletic and academic assessments. Good news.

Then, I headed to meet with a prospective client about a premises liability/negligence case because I am a lawyer and I want to achieve the level of success that will allow my future wife and children to have fewer worries. I am going to love them and take care of them so well that they’re emotionally and mentally strong enough to deal with anything the world throws their way.

As a man, I have a deep sense of responsibility to be an example for my family so that my actions and my life are a consistent sense of pride for them. I don’t drink anyone else’s coffee, but my own. I can’t control anyone else’s actions. As for me, I just wake up everyday trying to be a little bit better than the day before. I am a flawed man so I always fall short, but I just keep working towards it each day.

This is what matters to me and this is what is real.