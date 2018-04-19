2Woke4U: Three-Eyed Yeezus Unleashed Chakra-Aligning Wisdom Crystal Energy & Shattered Twitter

kanye: buildings are built by those who can build his fanbase: pic.twitter.com/MHiZVvyXRk — im a top (@ehjovan) April 19, 2018

Yeezus’ Latest Twitter Rant Shatters The Internet

It was just another random Wednesday in April until three-eyed Yeezus descended from the wokest of Heavens and unleashed chakra-aligning wisdom crystal energy into the universe during YET ANOTHER infamous Kanye rant that sent ALL of Twitter spiraling into a fake deep TIZZY.

Kanye: we live in a society twitter: pic.twitter.com/4bnWFaHw55 — Dolan Darkest (@sivemortenlol) April 19, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over three-eyed Kanye’s latest super woke/fake deep Twitter rant.