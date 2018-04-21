Slayyyy King! Fashion Nova For Men Is Here & The Fellas Are Letting Their Inner-Bad Bish Shine

me, walking into the function the day after i find a fire fit for men from fashion nova. pic.twitter.com/fkWfJuhWy0 — Meka (@MekDot) April 20, 2018

Fashion Nova For Men Shatters The Internet

Life is crazy and the world is cruel but at least we have Fashion Nova for Men to make things better after the hottie thottie-adored brand posted a Beyonce-style teaser on Twitter that inspired the fellas to let their inner-bad bish shine across social media.

Me walking in my Fashion Nova Men's jeans pic.twitter.com/YkWsk0UgAJ — tofu (@coldtofu) April 20, 2018

