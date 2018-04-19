Braxton Family Values Exclusive: Trina Braxton Apologizes To Sister Traci For Signing Record Deal Without Her After She Got Pregnant

“Braxton Family Values” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Traci Braxton reveals her hurt at not being able to pursue her music career after both she and her sister Trina became pregnant on the latest episode of “Braxton Family Values.”

The sister, known as the “Wild Card,” said she seriously regretted not being able to move forward with her singing career when her sister, Trina, signed a record deal without her because she was heavily pregnant at the time – which was considered a taboo in the music industry.

