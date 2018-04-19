R.I.P. Erin Popovich, Wife Of Beloved Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, Passes Away, Lebron James’ Emotional Reaction

Image via Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Gregg Popovich’s Wife Erin Passes Away

We’ve posted stories about San Antonio Spurs’ head coach Gregg Popovich and the way he uses his platform to be an ally for African-Americans, minorities and women against oppression and ignorance.

Yesterday, Coach Pop’s wife Erin lost her life to an unidentified-yet-lingering illness according to TMZ. She was only 67 years old.

The couple had been married for 40 years, they have 2 children and 2 grandchildren.

Our condolences go out to Pop and his family at this time.

