“Hustle & Soul” Exclusive: Chef Lawrence Gets Tearful In Jail [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
“Hustle & Soul” Airs Thursday Nights At 10 P.M. EST On WeTV

Chef Lawrence gets emotional while visiting his incarcerated brother for the first time in a decade in the latest episode of “Hustle & Soul.”

Lawrence’s brother Jabarie, says he’s committed to turning his life around, and is living through his successful sibling – something that brings Chef Lawrence to tears.

Peep the episode description:

Ana fights to save Lawrence’s dream. A food competition pits the staff against each other. Jon Jon is shocked when Cola confesses about her hookup with Stef. Lawrence breaks up with Thandi.

Check out the clip above.

