Fool Us Once: The Pettiest Tweets About Lauryn Hill Probably Not Showing Up For Her Own Newly-Announced Tour

Pettiest Tweets About Lauryn Hill’s Tour

Lauryn Hill has announced the 20th anniversary of the Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill tour and it definitely ramped up some excitement. But there’s one problem: she has a long history of showing up super late for her shows and giving lackluster performances. The North remembers, Lauryn.

I know I’m delusional because I just bought tickets to see Lauryn Hill in September. She’ll show up by Christmas. — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 17, 2018

So fans are out here saving up for tickets and being excited, however…they know what’s going to happen. Peep the excited petty.