Joggers: Sheree Whitfield Finally Gives Details On She By Sheree & Pettily Compares THIS Housewife To Trump

Sheree Whitfield Speaks On She By Sheree, NeNe Leakes

Sheree Whitfield is finally giving a detailed explanation on her long-awaited clothing line after an embarrassing moment during the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion.

As previously reported Sheree got dragged by fans after Andy asked her about She By Sheree and she stumbled over an answer about joggers she’s releasing in “September—spring, summer.”

“Joggers, it’s more lifestyle. I said I’m doing joggers. Lifestyle, athletic, yeah, lifestyle. Probably more September, that is spring, summer. September—spring, summer.”

Oh my.

Sheree’s now expanding on She By Sheree and telling BravoTV that the line will be for “today’s active and sporty woman.”

“She by Shereé is expanding into a lifestyle line, and I’m so excited! It will consist of contemporary, everyday, fashionable, fun, and comfortable athletic clothing for today’s active and sporty woman. Pieces that can take you from the gym to the streets to lunch with the girls. #joggers”

Well, at least she has a sense of humor about it.

Not only that, Sheree also couldn’t help but slam NeNe Leakes who she previously claimed was involved with credit card fraud during that super loooong, super messy, social media war they just had.

“NeNe is like Trump; she wants everyone to be loyal to her but has never been loyal to anyone, past or present! I’m a practical woman — I don’t expect more than I give. To me, loyalty is something that is earned and not freely given. Her expectations of friendships/relationships/mutual considerations are unrealistic. If we’re ever on the same page of understanding those simple ideas, then maybe we can become hospitable. That being said, NeNe poked the bear all season but wasn’t ready for the results. She continued to insert herself into my personal life with her opinions, but per usual, she then tried to play victim. She does that so well! Everyone she has ever moved forward with had to kiss her ass. No thanks — not interested!”

Very nasty and very rude.

Will you be buying some She By Sheree?