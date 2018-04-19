Sigh Hater Theta: White Frat “Masturbates” On Each Other While Pledging To Hate Blacks, Hispanics And Jews [Video]

Image via Jerome Davis/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images

White Frat Spews Racist Rhetoric While Fake Masturbating

First off, f**k “Brenden” and the soup cookie clique he claims.

According to RawStory, Syracuse University has suspended one of its white fraternities after an extremely racist and sexually deviant video they recorded has gone viral.

“Ethan” and his WASP-y brethren in the Theta Tau chapter have a longstanding tradition of spewing their bigoted ethos while they pretend to ejaculate on one another. Some REAL homoerotic tiki torch s#!t.

“I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for ni**ers, s**cs and most importantly the f***in’ k**es,” the member on his knees recites after having his “pledge” dictated by another member who is standing.

Peep the graphic video below.

Even mayonnaise is embarrassed to be associated with these types of white people.