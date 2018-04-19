If You Care: Thot-Licker Tristan Thompson Benched In Playoffs AND Blocked From True Happy Home

Khloe And Tristan Sleeping In Separate Places

Khloe Kardashian put on a really nice front with her little message of her and Tristan being soooo in love with True Thompson, their newborn. But if you read between the lines, there’s no mention of how she feels at all. Seems like Khloe isn’t to be in the same space as Tristan , since she’s reportedly banned him from sleeping in the same house as her and the baby.

People reports that even though Khloé Kardashian is remaining in boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s home in Cleveland for the time being, Thompson, 27, is not living in his house with Khloé, 33. Reportedly, he comes and goes to spend time with his daughter. Their source says that the Good American designer has very little to do with the basketball player. Welp!

At least he has his career. right??? Well, not so fast. Tristan has been benched all during last night’s game and it’s playoff season! That means he’s on the bench, twiddling his thumbs and thinking about what a buffoon he’s been while the rest of his team works toward a championship. Folks are speculating that the Cavs gave him zero play time becuase of his messy personal life.

Get your life together.