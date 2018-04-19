Destiny Fulfilled! Michelle Williams Announces Engagement To Her Christian Cutie Chad Johnson
Michelle Williams Engaged To Chad Johnson
Michelle Williams is getting married!
The Destiny’s Child songstress is announcing her engagement to her (chiseled) Christian cutie Chad Johnson after 1 year of dating after meeting at a spiritual retreat.
Michelle and Chad spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about their forthcoming wedding and according to Chad who’s the official chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s destined to start a family.
“The biggest desire in my life is to have a wife and kids.”
Not only that, Chad started planning their wedding the day after he proposed…
“She was like, ‘Can we just revel in the moment, relish the feeling? ‘And I’m like, ‘Let’s go, let’s go!’” says the pastor. “It’s gonna be … think James Bond-meets-Midsummer Night’s Dream — with a little hood in it [laughs]. It’s gonna be very traditional. We’re doing black-tie. We want it to be small and intimate and very private.”
Thx to the sis @beautifulsmilesfl for being an awesome friend and dentist… keeping me wanting to SMILE … I’m so glad @michellewilliams brought you all into my life!!! 🤩😁😬 . #Repost @beautifulsmilesfl Gotta love these two and their shenanigans @michellewilliams @chadjohnson77 😂😂 Thanks for letting us nurture that smile @chadjohnson77. Your teeth are goals. Smile on 💯. And what an awesome person you are. Such a beautiful spirit with a great heart and a dope vibe. #smilegoals #teethonfleek #beautifulsmilesfl #pastorchad #sisterdentists
and added that he hopes their swirly coupledom will bring a message of hope in the Trump-era. Yes, in case you didn’t know Chad Johnson is white.
“I’m white, she’s black,” says Johnson. “What a special time for our relationship to be on display in that respect with the tension in the world and in our country.”
“Don’t lose hope in love,” says Williams. “I do think you should not focus so much that if you’re not in love that you get depressed about it. … Just don’t lose hope. But definitely be doing what you can do to make yourself a better person for the person that possibly is on the way for you.”
Ain’t sweet Christian coupledom grand???
That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me! I always wondered how our worlds would mesh. I always wanted to protect who you are, your ministry and platform because people are nuts and cruel, but you have covered me, prayed for me and told me that wherever I go, and whatever stage I stand on to be a light! Soooooooo sorry I jumped on you but I’m glad to know you have muscles to hold me! You so stronnnnnnnng! 😂😂 I’ve waited yeeeeeeears for someone who could come in to my world and be CONFIDENT and NOT insecure, love who I love and genuinely be there for people!! I LOVE YOU @chadjohnson77!!! ❤️ #HoldOn #LoveIsComing #IPrayRealTrueGodlyLoveForEveryone #ThankYouJesus 📸: @parsons
