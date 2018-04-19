Destiny Fulfilled! Michelle Williams Announces Engagement To Her Christian Cutie Chad Johnson

Michelle Williams Engaged To Chad Johnson

Michelle Williams is getting married!

The Destiny’s Child songstress is announcing her engagement to her (chiseled) Christian cutie Chad Johnson after 1 year of dating after meeting at a spiritual retreat.

Michelle and Chad spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about their forthcoming wedding and according to Chad who’s the official chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s destined to start a family.

“The biggest desire in my life is to have a wife and kids.”

Not only that, Chad started planning their wedding the day after he proposed…

“She was like, ‘Can we just revel in the moment, relish the feeling? ‘And I’m like, ‘Let’s go, let’s go!’” says the pastor. “It’s gonna be … think James Bond-meets-Midsummer Night’s Dream — with a little hood in it [laughs]. It’s gonna be very traditional. We’re doing black-tie. We want it to be small and intimate and very private.”

and added that he hopes their swirly coupledom will bring a message of hope in the Trump-era. Yes, in case you didn’t know Chad Johnson is white.

“I’m white, she’s black,” says Johnson. “What a special time for our relationship to be on display in that respect with the tension in the world and in our country.” “Don’t lose hope in love,” says Williams. “I do think you should not focus so much that if you’re not in love that you get depressed about it. … Just don’t lose hope. But definitely be doing what you can do to make yourself a better person for the person that possibly is on the way for you.”

Ain’t sweet Christian coupledom grand???

Congrats Michelle, what do YOU think about Michelle Williams and her fiance Chad Johnson???