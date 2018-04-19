Exclusive: Usher Asks Judge To Seal Court Docs In Quantasia Sharpton Herpes Exposure Case

Quantasia Sharpton Suing Usher For Allegedly Exposing Her To Herpes

Usher doesn’t want you to know anything about his responses in a case involving a woman who said he recklessly exposed her to herpes.

A lawyer for the “Let It Burn” singer filed a motion earlier this month asking a judge to bar his responses to Quantasia Sharpton’s demands for evidence, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Sharpton sued Usher last year for infliction of emotional distress, claiming that he exposed her to herpes during a sexual encounter after she attended his show in Atlantic City, NJ.

Usher argued in court papers that his responses would ID a second unnamed woman who said the singer also exposed her to the disease, and reveal her medical records.

Usher – who recently announced his split from his now estranged wife, Grace Miguel – also said his court papers contain super secret information that is not for the general public eyes – and certainly not for the media. Usher insisted that if his responses were made public, it would violate a protective order that he, Sharpton and the anonymous woman have agreed to, and the confidential nature of his information overrides any public interest in them.

It’s not clear whether the potential document seal would impact Sharpton’s demand that Usher provide the results of an STD exam to prove once and for all whether or not he has the herpes virus.

A judge will hold a hearing on the matter next month.