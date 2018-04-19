Sorry Ms. Jackson: Nelly’s Rape Accuser Subpoenas Shantal To Prove “She Was There” During Alleged Assault

Nelly Rape Accuser Monique Greene Subpoenas Ms. Jackson

Nelly’s girlfriend is going to have to put her evidence where her mouth is in court, thanks to Monique Greene. Monique Greene has subpoenaed Shantel Jackson as part of her lawsuit against Nelly.

According to The Blast, Greene says she wants Jackson to produce “all photographs, receipts, social media posts, airline tickets, bus tickets, phone records and other documents regarding her whereabouts on June 8, 9, 10, 2016; October 5, 6, 7, 2017 and December 4, 5, 6, 2017.” She also wants to videotape Chantal’s deposition.

Previously, Chantal Jackson said the women who accused Nelly of sexual assault were not telling the truth because she was with the rapper on all the dates in question.

Enough is Enough A post shared by Shantel Jackson (@missjackson) on Jan 25, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Greene accuses Chantal of corroborating his alibi to “further his defamation campaign” against the woman. This is getting interesting. We wonder what kind of receipts she will produce…

