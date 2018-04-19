¡Coño! Alex Rodriguez’s Nephew Kidnapped When $600,000 Lambo Sale Goes Left

Image via Bob Levey/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez’s Nephew Kidnapped In Car Sale

S#!t got real for Alex Rodriguez nephew when he tried to make a few extra dollars on the side.

According to NYPost, the former baseballer’s nephew, 29-year-old Norberto Susini, was yapped up by some nefarious characters while trying to sell a Lamborghini.

Susini is a minor league baseball player but side hustles as an exotic car salesman and upon taking the $600,000 foreign to Lamin Vucetovic, 33, and Anthony Gilkes, 30, the men pulled a fast one.

The men demanded the return of a $30,000 deposit and when they didn’t get it, called Susini’s business partners to demand ransom, who in turn called the cops.

Vucetovic and Gilkes were arrested.

This could have gotten UGLY.