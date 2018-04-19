911 Operator Jailed For Hanging Up On Thousands Of Emergency Calls Because She Wasn’t In The Mood

911 Operator Jailed For Ignoring Thousands Of Calls

A lot of us “phone it in” for a few minutes here and there while at work…but one Texas woman took it to the point of criminality in a career where your presence on the job is a life or death matter.

44-year-old Crenshanda Williams was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation this week for the misdemeanor charge of interfering with emergency telephone calls.

Williams worked as a 911 operator in Houston, who spent a year and a half taking emergency calls and dropping them shortly after picking up. According to the Houston Chronicle, she was able to keep up the antics for months on end until a manager noticed in late 2016 that she had an astronomically high number of “short calls,” lasting only 20 seconds or less. A report later proved that she had hung up on THOUSANDS of callers reporting everything from robberies to violent crimes.

Via NYDN, when officers asked why Williams had hung up on the calls, she reportedly told them “that she often hangs up on calls that have not been connected because she did not want to talk to them at that time.”

Seriously?? SMH. Can you imagine calling for emergency help and someone who just “doesn’t feel like it right now” is on the other end??

