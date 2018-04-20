For The Hive: You Can Now Formally Worship Our Lady Of Slay At A Proper Beyonce Church Mass

San Fransisco Church To Hold Beyonce Mass

Many members of the Hive almost seem to worship their fave Beyonce — and she definitely picked up a legion of new stans after that Coachella performance. Well, the truly devoted now have a chance to do just that in a proper sanctuary. Sort of.

According to NBC Bay Area, The Vine at Grace Cathedral is planning to hold a Beyonce-themed mass for its parishioners. While they won’t actually be worshiping Beyonce, the church invites its parishioners:

“to sing your Beyoncé favorites and discover how her art opens a window into the lives of marginalized and forgotten — particularly black females…The beauty of Beyoncé’s music is she explores those themes in an idiom that is accessible to everyone. We can use it as a conversation starter. That’s what it’s designed to be.”

Rev. Yolanda Norton, an assistant professor of Old Testament at San Francisco Theological Seminary who also teaches a course called “Beyoncé and the Bible,” will be a featured speaker at the mass.

Well, that’s one way to meet people where they’re at with the word. We’re assuming they’ll be examining Bey’s more tame selections during this discussion, and there won’t be any mentions of “Monica Lewinsky-ing on gowns” or “riding it with surfboards” in the house of the Lord.

Getty/Splash