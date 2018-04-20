Open Late: Terry Crews Talks Fanning Out Over Kendrick Pre-Fame, And Peter Rosenberg Debates Hip-Hop’s Golden Age [Video]

On the second episode of “Open Late with Peter Rosenberg,” Peter claims that we’re living through hip-hop’s Golden Age, and his panel of Miss Info, Damien Scott and Mouse Jones weigh in. Then, Terry Crews gets real about masculinity and his love for Kendrick Lamar and Public Enemy. Plus, Smoke DZA performs his new track “The Hustle” with Bodega Bamz and LevyGrey.

