Fouie Luitton Don: Tiffany Haddish Explains Why She Will Happily Rock A Knockoff Handbag

Tiffany Haddish Talks Being Content Wearing Knockoff Bags

Tiffany Haddish has never been shy about sharing stories of her celeb run-ins, and her latest fable is no different.

Tiffany recently told the story of how Jada Pinkett Smith called her out on her faux designer handbag. Many people would have found this encounter embarrassing, however, as Haddish shared with W Magazine in a recent interview, clothes, bags, and shoes are nowhere near as important to her as life’s essentials, since she’s had to do without at many points in her life:

“When I was shooting Girls Trip, I had a knockoff Michael Kors bag that said MLK instead of MK. Jada told me that I shouldn’t have knockoff stuff. I told her that my philosophy is, Whatever the bag costs, I should be able to keep that amount of cash in the bag. If it’s a $300 purse, I have to put $300 in cash in that purse. I do not want a bag that is more expensive than the cash I have to put in it. Things are going good for me now, so I am graduating to your Fendis and your Guccis. But I better have the cash equivalent, or I’m not buying the purse. And if things start to go wrong, I’m going right back to my knockoffs. When you’re somebody like me, who’s been homeless, clothes are not that important. Clothes are not a roof over my head, food in my ­stomach, my family’s health—that’s what money is for. But fashion helps get more money. So, we ride.”

Bags definitely don’t keep the lights on or pay medical bills, so we 100% feel her on that. What do you think of Tiffany’s philosophy on not rocking what you can’t afford for real?

