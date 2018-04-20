Learn Something, Tristan: Gallery Of NBA Players Without Any REAL Cheating Scandals
Faithful NBA Players
Tristan Thompson’s dirty dogging of Khloe Kardashian has the whole world pointing at athletes (again) for their penchant for infidelity. However, it’s time to get past that stereotype. We at BOSSIP can think of *counts on fingers* at least 10 athletes who haven’t had any proven cheating scandals. Tristan could learn something from them, for sure.
So without further ado, let’s salute some actual faithful NBA ballers.
Russell Westbrook – He’s been so low-key with his relationship and hasn’t even had a sniff of a rumor come out about him
Stephen Curry – You know he’s never been in the tabloids
LeBron James – Yes, there have been accusations and rumors but any ACTUAL proof? Nope.
Chris Paul – Yep. Straight and narrow.
Iman Shumpert – Plenty of IG shawties have tried to come for him and Teyana but they’ve been unfazed.
Grant Hill – He and Tamia have been together for almost two decades and he’s never come close to a cheating allegation
Dirk Nowitzki – He loves his black queen and takes her to-go plates to games. It’s adorable.
Kyle Lowry – He and his wife have been together since high school. Wow!
Deron Williams – He and his wife have known each other since 2nd grade and have dated since high school. That’s love.