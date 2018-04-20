Learn Something, Tristan: Gallery Of NBA Players Without Any REAL Cheating Scandals

Faithful NBA Players

Tristan Thompson’s dirty dogging of Khloe Kardashian has the whole world pointing at athletes (again) for their penchant for infidelity. However, it’s time to get past that stereotype. We at BOSSIP can think of *counts on fingers* at least 10 athletes who haven’t had any proven cheating scandals. Tristan could learn something from them, for sure.

So without further ado, let’s salute some actual faithful NBA ballers.