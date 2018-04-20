Sorcery: Deelishis Drags Fans Assuming She Stuffed Her Dunk — But Why Does She Look Like Teddy Perkins?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Deelishis Roasts Haters Claiming Her Cake Is Fake

Someone must’ve really ticked off Deelishis…

The former Flavor Of Love star took to IG to air out folks leaving condescending cake comments under a recent photo. Deelishis says folks still assume her booty is fake, but she insists it’s 100% non-GMO booty-meat. The picture featured an “unbelievable” booty cuff, apparently. Does this look real to you?

 

She does however, admit to having fake boobies. Here she is, setting the record straight…warning, her mouth is really FILTHY. And her face is very…LIGHT BRIGHT.

 

GOD BLESS THE TROLLS 🙏🏼 “I been moving calm don’t start no trouble wit me”

A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

Why is her face like this? Maybe it’s makeup sorcery….She looks like Teddy Perkins.

BURBANK, CA – JULY 22: Deelishis arrives to The Comedy Central Roast of Flavor Flav at Warner Bros. Studios on July 22, 2007 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

SMH, thoughts?

Categories: For Your Information, News, SMH

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus