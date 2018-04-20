Sorcery: Deelishis Drags Fans Assuming She Stuffed Her Dunk — But Why Does She Look Like Teddy Perkins?

Deelishis Roasts Haters Claiming Her Cake Is Fake

Someone must’ve really ticked off Deelishis…

The former Flavor Of Love star took to IG to air out folks leaving condescending cake comments under a recent photo. Deelishis says folks still assume her booty is fake, but she insists it’s 100% non-GMO booty-meat. The picture featured an “unbelievable” booty cuff, apparently. Does this look real to you?

She does however, admit to having fake boobies. Here she is, setting the record straight…warning, her mouth is really FILTHY. And her face is very…LIGHT BRIGHT.

Why is her face like this? Maybe it’s makeup sorcery….She looks like Teddy Perkins.

SMH, thoughts?