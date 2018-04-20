Back Beefing: K. Michelle Mauls ‘Milk Dud’ Tamar Braxton For Groupon Butt Shot Shade

Here we go again…

K. Michelle Disses Tamar Braxton Again

A beef that started waaaaaay back in 2012 might have just been reignited. K. Michelle eviscerated Tamar Braxton on Twitter after previously squashing her beef with the fellow songstress.

If you can remember Tamar and K first beefed over Toya Wright. Tamar who was close friends with Toya at the time, snapped at K. Michelle for not letting her friend “live her fairytale” marriage to Memphitz who K accused of being abusive.

K then clapped back calling Tamar a “muppet” (consistently) which lead to a tearful moment on “The Real” before they squashed things during the 2015 BET Awards with Patti LaBelle.

Now K’s back to eviscerating Tamar. Why? Well because the Braxton dared to send some not so subtle shots to her on TV.

During an appearance on “Steve Harvey” Tamar was asked about plastic surgery during a panel discussion that referenced K whose been hospitalized and might perform in a wheelchair after trying to have her butt shots reduced.

According to TayTay, some people need to do more research and NOT buy their surgery on Groupon.

“I just think that you have to do your research,” said Tamar.” But you can’t be thinking you’re gonna go ahead and have plastic surgery on Groupon. Ain’t no plastic surgery on sale!”

Now Tamar…

After catching wind of Tamar’s words K Michelle slammed Tamar’s plastic surgery and said her rhinoplasty was doing the “gangsta lean.”

You so called paid all that money and your nose is still doing the Gangsta lean😇 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 19, 2018

Not only that, in since deleted posts (found by UrbanBelleMag), K called Tamar an “ugly face a** milk dud” and told her to “tell that to your left nostril broke joke.”

YIIIIIIKES.

Are you surprised to see that Tamar and K. Michelle’s beef might be reignited??? More on the flip.