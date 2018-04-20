That Old Thing Back: A Gallery Of Reasons Future Is Happy As Hell To Get Back To His Fine A$$ Baby Momma

Future’s Baby Momma Is Fine

Future shook up the world yesterday when rumors spread that he was going back to that old thing and kicking Joie Chavis to the curb. So who is Brittni? She’s one of the early baby mommas who has been off and on with Future and now they’re seemingly on again.

My photographer on point 💕 A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on Apr 13, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

People have been wanting to see more of her and here she is…take a look.