That Old Thing Back: A Gallery Of Reasons Future Is Happy As Hell To Get Back To His Fine A$$ Baby Momma

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

Future Brittni Mealy Compound Prince Williams

Future’s Baby Momma Is Fine

Future shook up the world yesterday when rumors spread that he was going back to that old thing and kicking Joie Chavis to the curb. So who is Brittni? She’s one of the early baby mommas who has been off and on with Future and now they’re seemingly on again.

My photographer on point 💕

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

People have been wanting to see more of her and here she is…take a look.

Beautiful day full of love 💕

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

Reflection 🦄

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

Sun..kissed in that @myraswim #noedit

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

🛥Yachting.. | hair colored by @thats_dahli

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

I ain’t here to be messy, I’m here to get money. 💰🦄 #doubleCdrip

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

Morning 🌈 | love this custom wig hand made by @iamrellstylez

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

Vibin on the low. 🦄💓

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Happy….Sunday *🖤 #saintlaurentdrip

    A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    Saints were once sinners 😇🖤

    A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    MOOD: Summer come backkkkkkkk!! 🦄☀️

    A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    I swear I so love this top 💎🦄| NEW @unicornuniverseusa (link in my bio)

    A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    Shit. 🦄💓 | hair @arrogant_tae123 | Dress x shoes details? Tap

    A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Newsletter

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus